Paul K. Trombley

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Paul K. Trombley, 67, passed away tragically on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will run in a later edition of The Post-Star.

