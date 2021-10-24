HUDSON FALLS — Paul George Dashnaw, 72, of Third Street, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Samuel Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
A committal service with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.
A full obituary will appear in Monday's edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.