 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul George Dashnaw

  • 0

HUDSON FALLS — Paul George Dashnaw, 72, of Third Street, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Samuel Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.

A full obituary will appear in Monday's edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 34: End of the year financial to do list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News