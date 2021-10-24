HUDSON FALLS — Paul George Dashnaw, 72, of Third Street, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Samuel Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.

A full obituary will appear in Monday's edition of The Post-Star.