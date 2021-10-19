Paul Edward Pontiff

Paul’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church on Aviation Road in Queensbury, NY. All are welcome to the church from 1 to 1:30 pm to visit with family and friends. Paul’s final resting place will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.