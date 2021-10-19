 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Edward Pontiff

  • 0

Paul Edward Pontiff

KINGSBURY — Mr. Paul E. Pontiff of Kingsbury, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a brief illness.

Paul’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church on Aviation Road in Queensbury, NY. All are welcome to the church from 1 to 1:30 pm to visit with family and friends. Paul’s final resting place will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Please see www.bakerfuneralhome.com for more information.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to introduce pet cats to each other

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News