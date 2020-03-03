Patti A. Shepard
Patti A. Shepard

QUEENSBURY — Patti A. Shepard, 61, of Queensbury, passed away at her home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 with her loving family at her side.

Calling hours for family and friends will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury,

A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

