 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patrick R. Sullivan

  • 0

LAKE GEORGE — Patrick R. Sullivan, 76, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY. A calling hour will take place from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. prior to a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, Mohican St., Lake George, NY. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Listening to podcasts before bed could be helpful for your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News