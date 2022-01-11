LAKE GEORGE — Patrick R. Sullivan, 76, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY. A calling hour will take place from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. prior to a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, Mohican St., Lake George, NY. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's Post-Star.
