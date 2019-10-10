{{featured_button_text}}

PATRICK D. COLLIER

FORT EDWARD — Patrick D. Collier, 64, of Fort Edward, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at his home.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

