HARTFORD — A Christian burial for Patrick Casey, who passed away on December 18, 2020, will be conducted at 11:00 AM, on June 26, 2021, at Morningside Cemetery in the Town of Hartford. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

