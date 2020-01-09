Patricia L. Scrimo
0 entries

Patricia L. Scrimo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Patricia L. Scrimo, 76, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020 in the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center following a long illness. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Scrimo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News