QUEENSBURY — Patricia J. John, 91, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, with her loving family at her side.
Family and friends may call from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.