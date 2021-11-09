 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia J. John

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Patricia J. John, 91, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, with her loving family at her side.

Family and friends may call from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Learning to smell and taste again after COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News