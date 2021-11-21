FORT EDWARD — Patricia Haley, 75, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.
At Pat’s request there will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Rite of Committal will immediately follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Pat’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.