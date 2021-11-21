FORT EDWARD — Patricia Haley, 75, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

At Pat’s request there will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Rite of Committal will immediately follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Pat’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.