Patricia Ann Baker

QUEENSBURY — The family of Patricia Ann Baker, 76, of Queensbury is deeply saddened to have to announce her untimely passing on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY 12845

A full obituary will follow in Sunday’s paper.

