Patricia A. Potter

GLENS FALLS — Patricia Ann Potter, 82, of Glens Falls entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Family and friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.