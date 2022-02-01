 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia A. Potter

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — Patricia Ann Potter, 82, of Glens Falls entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Family and friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Olive oil may lower your risk of disease & death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News