Patricia A. Potter

GLENS FALLS — Patricia Ann Potter, 82, of Glens Falls entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Family and friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.