Pastor Raymond Felt, Sr.

ARGYLE — Pastor Raymond Felt, Sr., 90, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Washington Center. At Raymond’s request there will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held in June on a date to be announced at the Argyle Methodist Church, 12 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To view Raymond’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

