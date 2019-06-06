GANSEVOORT — Paige Marie Brower, 67, a resident of Gansevoort, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with her husband and family by her side.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of The Post-Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.