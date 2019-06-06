{{featured_button_text}}

GANSEVOORT — Paige Marie Brower, 67, a resident of Gansevoort, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with her husband and family by her side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of The Post-Star.

