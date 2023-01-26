Norman L. Hall

GLENS FALLS — Norman L. Hall, 83, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, with his loving family at his side.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Feb. 4, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls at a time to be announced.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.