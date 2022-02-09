 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norman A. Bouchard, Jr.

Norman A. Bouchard, Jr.

SALEM — Norman A. Bouchard, Jr., 71, of Salem, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at his residence.

Calling hours are from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 5 p.m.

A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

