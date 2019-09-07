Nicholas Monteleone
QUEENSBURY — Nicholas Moteleone, 34, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, due to a traumatic brain injury, following a motorcycle accident. He passed surrounded by friends and family and in the arms of his wife of 13 years.
A full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
