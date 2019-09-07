{{featured_button_text}}

Nicholas Monteleone

QUEENSBURY — Nicholas Moteleone, 34, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, due to a traumatic brain injury, following a motorcycle accident. He passed surrounded by friends and family and in the arms of his wife of 13 years.

A full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments