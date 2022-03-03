 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicholas A. Montello

Nicholas A. Montello

ARGYLE — Nicholas A. Montello, 19, passed away tragically on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

