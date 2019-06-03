{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Nelson E. Walts, 72, of Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Nelson E. Walts
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments