HARTFORD — Natalie Anne McCauley, 84, a resident of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Peters University Hospital, New Brunswick, New Jersey.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Joseph's Church, Broadway, Fort Edward.
Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery, Hartford.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
