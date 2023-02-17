Nancy P. Hollenbeck
LAKE GEORGE — Nancy P. Hollenbeck, 86, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 with her family by her side.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY 12845.
Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church.
A full obituary will appear in the Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53, Quaker Rd., Queensbury.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.