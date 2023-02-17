Nancy P. Hollenbeck

LAKE GEORGE — Nancy P. Hollenbeck, 86, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 with her family by her side.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY 12845.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

A full obituary will appear in the Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53, Quaker Rd., Queensbury.