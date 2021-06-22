HUDSON FALLS — Nancy Margaret Mary (Newell) Caputo is at peace with the love of her life, Chuck. She passed at home with her large loving family by her side on the evening of June 18, 2021.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Please wear a mask entering and exiting church, those that are vaccinated may remove mask while in church.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

To view Nancy’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.