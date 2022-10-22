ARGYLE — Nancy Jean Hardick, 81, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at The Pines Nursing Home.

At Nancy's request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.