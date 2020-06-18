Nancy Corliss
0 entries

Nancy Corliss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Corliss

HUDSON FALLS — Nancy Corliss, 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Corliss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News