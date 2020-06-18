× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nancy Corliss

HUDSON FALLS — Nancy Corliss, 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

