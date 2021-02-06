MOREAU -Mollie (Dougherty) Prutzman, 92, formerly of Cranford, NJ, passed away February 2, 2021, after a long illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.
A graveside ceremony will take place Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township, PA.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition.
