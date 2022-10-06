Mitzi (McDaniel) Depold Robinson

KATTSKILL BAY — Mitzi (McDaniel) Depold Robinson aka “Mimi,” 86, a resident of Kattskill Bay, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford, Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 edition of The Post-Star.

Kevin Swinton, Sr.

GLENS FALLS — Kevin Swinton, Sr., 59, son of the late Frank and Katherine (Drake) Swinton passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To view Kevin’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.