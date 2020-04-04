Mitchell F. Moses
NEWCOMB — Mitchell F. Moses, 74, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending and under the care of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.
