Minnie M. Nason

STONY CREEK — Minnie M. Nason, 68, passed away at her home with her loved ones on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

