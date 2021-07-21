 Skip to main content
Milton G. Gebo, Jr.
Milton G. Gebo, Jr.

WHITEHALL — Milton G. Gebo, Jr., 68, of Williams Street passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his home. A full obituary will follow in the future edition of the Post Star. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

