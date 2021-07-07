BOLTON LANDING — Mildred Bergman, 89, passed away after a brief illness, Saturday, July 3, 2021, with loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, July 8 from 4–6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 220 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne, with the Rev. William Love officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Bolton Rural Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.