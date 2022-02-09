Michelle Ann LeBarron

HUDSON FALLS — Michelle Ann LeBarron, 52, of Hudson Falls, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Friends may call on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

