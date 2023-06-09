Michele Collins
HUDSON FALLS — Michele Collins of Hudson Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Friends may call on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the Park in Hudson Falls.
A full obituary will follow in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.
