Michele Collins

HUDSON FALLS — Michele Collins of Hudson Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the Park in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.