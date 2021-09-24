 Skip to main content
Michael William Kovarik
Michael William Kovarik, 65, living with metastatic breast cancer, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on September 12, 1956 in Flushing Queens, he was the son of Charles R. and Helen (Maag) Kovarik.

Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will appear at a later date.

For online condolences and to view Michael's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

