Michael William Kovarik

Michael William Kovarik, 65, living with metastatic breast cancer, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on September 12, 1956 in Flushing Queens, he was the son of Charles R. and Helen (Maag) Kovarik.

Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will appear at a later date.

For online condolences and to view Michael's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.