Michael W. DuBray II

QUEENSBURY — Michael W. DuBray II, 49, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home with Kassey (aka PK) at his side.

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A complete obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

