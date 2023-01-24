ARGYLE — Michael T. Herbold, 40, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.