Michael R. Bourdeau

Michael R. Bourdeau

GLENS FALLS — Michael R. Bourdeau, 75, of Fourth Street, Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at home after a courageously fought battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

A full obituary will follow in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

