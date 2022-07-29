 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael "Mike" Manning

FORT EDWARD — Michael "Mike" Manning, 76, of Fort Edward passed away suddenly, July 27, 2022, at Albany Medical Center, after suffering a massive stroke.

Per Mike's request, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will take place at a later date, to be announced, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

