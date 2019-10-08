{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Michael L. Putney, 75, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

