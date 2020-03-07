Michael L. Dagley
0 entries

Michael L. Dagley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael L. Dagley

GLENS FALLS/VIRGINIA — Michael L. Dagley, 62, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Albany VA Hospital after a brief illness.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls with the Rev. Tony Childs, officiating.

Burial will follow with full military honors at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

The full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Dagley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 9
Calling Hours
Monday, March 9, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Calling Hours begins.
Mar 10
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News