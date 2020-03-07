Michael L. Dagley

GLENS FALLS/VIRGINIA — Michael L. Dagley, 62, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Albany VA Hospital after a brief illness.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls with the Rev. Tony Childs, officiating.

Burial will follow with full military honors at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

The full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Dagley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home

407 Bay Rd

Queensbury, NY 12804 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Calling Hours begins. St. Michael the Archangel Church

80 Saratoga Ave

South Glens Falls, NY 12803 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Mass of Christian Burial begins.