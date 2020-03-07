Michael L. Dagley
GLENS FALLS/VIRGINIA — Michael L. Dagley, 62, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Albany VA Hospital after a brief illness.
You have free articles remaining.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls with the Rev. Tony Childs, officiating.
Burial will follow with full military honors at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
The full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.
To send flowers to the family of Michael Dagley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 9
Calling Hours
Monday, March 9, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
407 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Calling Hours begins.
Mar 10
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.