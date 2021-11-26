Michael K. Strich

Friends may call from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Rite of Committal will follow Mass at the St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Granville, NY.