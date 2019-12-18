Michael F. Regan
QUEENSBURY — Michael F. Regan, 61, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, with a service to follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

