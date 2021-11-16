Michael E. DeSantis

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Michael E. DeSantis, 60, went from his loving wife Annette’s arms directly into the arms of God while surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 13, 2021 due to COVID pneumonia.

Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. The family requests that masks be worn by all who visit.

A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating. Masks are required at church.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Post Star.