Michael C. Toben

MOREAU — Michael C. Toben, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 27, 2020 in the Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Inc., Whitehall, NY.

A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

