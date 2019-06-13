{{featured_button_text}}

Michael C. Shaw

QUEENSBURY — Michael C. Shaw, 55, of Queensbury, New York passed away on June 11, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

