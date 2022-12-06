QUEENSBURY — Michael Burton, 84, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Warren Center.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Condolences may be sent directly to the funeral home.