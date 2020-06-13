Michael A. Najera
QUEENSBURY — Michael A. Najera, 26, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family and friends by his side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.

