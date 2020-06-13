× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Michael A. Najera

QUEENSBURY — Michael A. Najera, 26, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family and friends by his side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Najera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.