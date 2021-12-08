Merwin “Skip” Stranahan

LAKE GEORGE — Merwin “Skip” Stranahan, passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Calling hours will be held Friday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors will follow the funeral service, at Pine View Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.