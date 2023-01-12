HUDSON FALLS — Merl R. Allen, 67, passed away unexpectedly, at his home on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Friends may call Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, following the calling hours, 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Reverend Desmond Rossi, officiating.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.