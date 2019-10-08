{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG and TAMWORTH, N.H. — Melvin “Terry” Lanfair, 69, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Maine Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and Terry's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Lanfair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments