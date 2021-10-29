SALEM — Melissa Craft, 41, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Saratoga Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Friends may call from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 W. Broadway, Salem, NY 12865. A memorial service will follow the calling hour at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.